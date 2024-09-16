Days before an apparent second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, former CNN anchor Don Lemon mocked former first lady Melania Trump’s emotional response to an earlier attempt on her husband’s life, appearing to belittle her grief and concerns.

In a since-deleted TikTok video from Wednesday, the ousted host sparked controversy after ridiculing Melania Trump’s emotional reaction to the July 13 attempt on the life of the ex-commander in chief. Following that failed attempt, Melania issued a public statement in which she warned that “our personal, structural, and life commitment – until death – is at serious risk”:

On Tuesday, Melania again spoke out, this time in a rare video ahead of her memoir release, describing the July assassination attempt as “horrible” and “distressing.” She also questioned why the shooter, identified as Thomas Mathew Crooks, was not apprehended before the incident at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“There is definitely more to this story,” she suggested:

“If she’s speaking out about the very suspicious situation, investigation, and lack of media coverage around the attempted assassination of Donald Trump… they know something is not right. And they know it will happen again,” warned the Being Libertarian group in a reaction to her clip:

Yet, in response to her pleas, Don Lemon rolled his eyes, shook his head, and made other dismissive gestures as Melania’s video played:

The backlash was immediate, with critics across social media condemning Lemon’s insensitivity, accusing him of downplaying the seriousness of the assassination attempt.

“Don Lemon mocked Melania for being stressed and hurt by the attempt on her husband’s life. He’s since deleted this video. Don Lemon is trash,” wrote conservative commentator Tim Young:

“The LEFT is SICK. Whether your hatred of Donald J Trump can rise to the point of being disappointed’ that his murder was unsuccessful to mocking his wife for appealing to our higher nature and longing for a nation to heal, like the evil demented Don Lemon is doing here…,” wrote actor and comedian Rob Schneider:

Following the public outcry, Lemon deleted his TikTok video without issuing any apology or explanation.

Just two days later, a second assassination attempt on Trump while golfing on his course in West Palm Beach raised further alarm about Trump’s safety and underscored the ongoing threats to his life. The timing of the latest matter made Lemon’s mockery seem especially insensitive to many, as it highlighted the very real dangers facing the former president and his family.

“Do not forget that just a couple of days ago @donlemon took the time to create a TikTok video to mock Melania Trump’s heartache over the first attempt on Trump’s life,” one X user wrote. “Has Don Lemon created a video to share with the world about how wrong he was to mock Melania?”

“Melania just said this the other day and Don Lemon mocked her and it just happened again. He is the biggest POS ever. Cancel!!” wrote another:

On Sunday, a mere hour after former President Donald Trump survived the second assassination attempt, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) decried what he dubbed “extreme MAGA Republicans,” adding, “We must stop them.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.