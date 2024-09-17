Democrat Bob Casey Frequently Described Trump as a ‘Threat’

In the aftermath of the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, many are questioning if referring to the former president as a “threat” is appropriate. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has frequently referred to Trump as a “threat.”

“The threat to democracy and our right to vote is ongoing, and it’s up to all of us to remain vigilant. My opponent is supported by a number of Trump’s fake electors. As long as I’m in the Senate, I’ll do my part and fight to protect access to the ballot and our democracy,” Casey wrote in January.

In January 2021, Casey said in a written statement:

President Trump is a threat to our domestic and national security. It is self-evident that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. I call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing the powers of the presidency from Donald Trump. This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security. [Emphasis added] In November 2020, Casey said that Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election amounts to a threat to “national security.”

In November 2019, citing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Casey said that American democracy was in “crisis,” citing a “campaign [Trump’s] willing to accept help from that foreign adversary [Russia].”

In March 2019, Casey described Trump’s efforts to engage in diplomacy with North Korea as “making our nation less safe.”

Casey remarked, “President Trump’s fascination with dictators is threatening our national security. Throughout his time in office, he has demonstrated that foreign leaders who lavish him with praise can get away with anything. That’s dangerous.”

On Tuesday, the press questioned the Biden-Harris administration’s description of Trump as a “threat.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the administration denounces political violence; however, they continue to say that Trump remains a threat to democracy.

Doocy asked the White House press secretary:

It’s been only two days since somebody allegedly tried to kill Donald Trump, again. And you’re here at the podium in the White House briefing room calling him a threat. How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a word to describe Trump other than threat?

Jean-Pierre assailed Doocy, claiming that his question was “incredibly dangerous in the way that you’re asking it.”

The White House / YouTube