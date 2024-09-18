Retired Border Patrol Chief Aaron Heitke says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not have any information on the nearly two million illegal alien “got-aways” who are known to have successfully crossed the southern border, undetected by Border Patrol agents.

During a House Homeland Security hearing on Wednesday, Heitke confirmed that DHS has “zero information” on millions of illegal alien got-aways that are now living across the United States.

“What information do we have on the millions of known got-aways that have entered this country?” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) asked Heitke, to which he responded, “None.”

“Zero information on millions of people, some of which are found to be on the Terror Watch List, we have zero information?” D’Esposito asked again. “Correct,” Heitke confirmed.

The latest figures from the House Judiciary Committee show that almost two million illegal alien got-aways have successfully crossed the southern border on Biden and Harris’s watch.

Several cases of illegal alien got-aways committing heinous crimes against American citizens have made national headlines in recent months.

Most prominently, an illegal alien got-away with ties to the MS-13 gang is accused of brutally raping and beating to death 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, in August of last year.

Morin’s murder is considered the most horrific crime in Maryland history.

In another case, an illegal alien got-away was charged this week in Arkansas with negligent homicide in the death of 48-year-old Jennifer Ann Morton. Meanwhile, in July, an illegal alien got-away was charged with criminal homicide in the death of 42-year-old Matthew Carney, a Nashville, Tennessee restauranteur.

