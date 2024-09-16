An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border undetected, is accused of killing 48-year-old Jennifer Ann Morton in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Maynor Yair Sorto-Herrera, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, battery driving under the influence, violation of the Concealed Weapons Act, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to stop after an accident involving death, and other traffic violations.

According to Arkansas State Police, Sorto-Herrera was driving southbound on September 8 when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck Morton’s vehicle head-on.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, officers found Sorto-Herrera trying to flee. Sorto-Herrera was taken into police custody.

Sorto-Herrera, according to U.S. Border Patrol, first crossed the southern border in October 2018 near Laredo, Texas. Border Patrol agents returned him to Honduras the following month. At a later unknown date he successfully crossed the border undetected by Border Patrol agents.

Morton was a longtime Little Rock resident. For 24 years, she worked as a respiratory therapist at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital where she “had a passion for taking care of children,” her obituary reads.

Morton leaves behind her parents, brother, two nephews, and several other family members.

Sorto-Herrera remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Sorto-Herrera, requesting custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

