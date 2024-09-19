An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border, has been convicted of child sex crimes in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ruben Guzman-Martinez, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, first crossed the southern border sometime before 2019.

In July 2019, Guzman-Martinez was arrested by the Gaithersburg, Maryland, Police Department for drunk driving. He was convicted in September 2020 in the District Court for Montgomery County and sentenced to 60 days in prison.

Despite his status as an illegal alien, Montgomery County’s sanctuary policy seemingly allowed Guzman-Martinez to finish his sentence and return to the community.

In October 2022, Guzman-Martinez was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department on charges that he sexually solicited a minor. In August 2023, Guzman-Martinez was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree attempted sexual offense in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

Guzman-Martinez was sentenced to six months in prison and one year of supervised release.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Guzman-Martinez on Sept. 5 in Gaithersburg. He remains in federal custody pending deportation from the U.S.

