Acting Secret Service Director: First Assassination Attempt a ‘Failure’ of USSS

The first assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, which occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, was a “failure” of the United States Secret Service (USSS), Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. said at a press conference on Friday.

“In today’s hyperdynamic threat environment, the mission of the Secret Service is clear. We cannot afford to fail,” Rowe said during the press conference, explaining that their own mission assurance review is “nearing its completion.”

“As I’ve said, this was a failure on the part of the United States Secret Service. It’s important that we hold ourselves accountable for the failures of July 13,” he said, asserting that the findings have “prompted the Secret Service to move into the accountability phase of this process.”

“The Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of Integrity are reviewing the findings, and as a result of these failures what has become clear to me is we need a shift in paradigm and how we conduct our protective operations,” he said. “As was demonstrated on Sunday in West Palm Beach, the threat level is evolving and requires this paradigm shift,” he continued, asserting that this “paradigm shift” will move Secret Service from a position of response to a state of readiness.

“Secret Service has the main responsibility of building the site plan. We cannot abdicate or defer our responsibilities to others. Advance team personnel have an obligation to ensure that each site meets the protective requirements and principles of Secret Service methodologies,” he said. Describing the situation in Butler, Pennsylvania, and pointing to “communication deficiencies between law enforcement personnel at the site,” he stated, “The Secret Service did not give clear guidance or direction to our local law enforcement partners.”

While Rowe did not delve into specific details of the findings or go into what they know about Thomas Crooks and his associations, he said the USSS needs “additional personnel, technical assets and equipment for the sustainment of immediate and future needs.”

When asked if highest-end protectees need to campaign and live differently, Rowe said it is the agency’s responsibility to create secure environments. He said Secret Service has used protective methodologies to create safe environments, and they have been doing so in outdoor locations since the Butler assassination attempt.

“The AGR building was one of those hazards that was identified,” he said of the Butler location. “But let me just be clear … ultimately, [it] is the Secret Service’s responsibility to secure a site.”

However, Rowe failed to explain exactly how employees who failed on this mission will be handled or disciplined.

“The mission assurance review has identified deficiencies in the advance planning and its implementation by Secret Service personnel. These employees and this agency has among the most robust table of penalties in the entirety of the federal government,” he said.

“And these penalties will be administered according to our disciplinary process. Due to federal regulations, they cannot get into personnel matters as they are proceeding,” he continued, later stating during a Q&A that he is “not going to get into employee disciplinary matters.”

“But what I can tell you is the men and women of the Secret Service are dedicated professionals, and so while July 13 is a failure, we’re not proud of it, but we certainly have been rising to this moment. The men and women in the field are rising to this moment. They are working tirelessly to make sure that the people we protect are safe, and so I will never be disappointed in our folks,” he said, expressing pride in the agency.



WATCH:

The press conference comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that the feds are not being cooperative with Florida’s investigation into the second assassination attempt on Trump.

“The answer is no. They’re not being cooperative,” he said during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle Thursday, when asked if the feds are cooperating with the investigation.

“… I am concerned. I mean, for example, we were rebuffed. Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” the governor added.