Ron DeSantis: Feds ‘Not Being Cooperative’ with Donald Trump Assassination Investigation

The feds are “not being cooperative” with Florida’s investigation into the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said during a Thursday appearance on the Ingraham Angle.

When asked if the feds are cooperating with the investigation and if he is concerned that he is not getting the information needed, DeSantis said, “The answer is no. They’re not being cooperative.”

“Yes, I am concerned. I mean, for example, we were rebuffed. Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” the governor revealed, surmising that the feds do not want the state of Florida involved in the investigation. Despite that, DeSantis said Florida has every right to be involved, as there were “multiple violations of Florida law across multiple jurisdictions — we think at least three judicial circuits.”

“This guy, Ryan Routh, committed potential violations of Florida law. So, we have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges, and we also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened,” he said, just days after formally assigning the case to the Office of Statewide Prosecutor under the supervision of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R).

However, DeSantis said, “I don’t anticipate … [them] being cooperative.”

The governor continued:

I think that they’ve just taken that position, and I think that that’s unfortunate because, even though I’ve been very clear [that the] state of Florida is going to do an investigation, you know, I’ve not disputed their right to also investigate. It’s the federal government. He was in their protective custody as a presidential candidate. But, let us do this. So, hopefully, that tune will change. But, I can tell you right now, Laura, we have not gotten a lot of receptive respons.

He emphasized that the American people are not happy with the way the feds are handling these investigations into the assassination attempts against Trump.

As soon as we got word of this on Sunday, I told our guys in state law enforcement, “Save all his social media because you know Facebook will delete it. The tech companies want to delete it. Get his digital trail; store that because we need to know: How did he end up in Florida to begin with? What is this pathway this guy has taken to end up in those bushes trying to assassinate the former president of the United States and current Republican nominee?”

He noted that Americans have still not gotten answers about the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which occurred in July.

“We haven’t gotten answers about things like the Las Vegas shooting from many years ago. So, part of the investigation that our folks are doing is they are going to provide evidence they find of motive, evidence of his associations, and evidence of his belief,” DeSantis continued.

“I think that’s very important that the public get the real story on that,” he added.