Former President Donald Trump criticized the FBI for how it is handling the investigation into the assassination attempts against him, but he told the crowd in Mint Hill, North Carolina, “No threat will shake me.”

“As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of, and they may or may not involve — but possibly do — Iran, but I don’t really know,” Trump said.

“Can’t be sure, because in the first case, in Butler, Pennsylvania — great place…” Trump said, noting that he is going back to Butler to “finish” his speech. Trump then turned to the FBI, noting that the federal agency seems to be having trouble investigating the assassination attempts.

“The FBI has been unable to open the three potentially foreign-based apps. And in the second case, the assassin had six cell phones in his car, yet the FBI has likewise been unable to penetrate their guard,” Trump said.

“They want to know, and I want to know, and the whole country and maybe the world wants to know, who is he calling? Who is he calling?” Trump asked.

“In the old days, the FBI and the DOJ used to capture people before anything happened. In current days, the upper echelon of the FBI is all talk while they focus on the sitting President’s political opponents,” Trump observed. “That’s what they’re doing.”

“All they focus on is their political opponent. But they must get Apple to open these foreign apps, and they must get Apple to likewise, open the six phones from the second lunatic … and open them immediately, because we have a lot at stake — whether it’s me or any other former president. They break into apps all the time. They had no problem breaking into the apps of the J6 hostages,” he noted.

Mentioning that the alleged attempted assassins’ apps could be foreign, he added, “They could also be something else, but we’ll never know until they’re opened. … And really, why is it that the father of the shooter in the Butler instance has one of the best and most expensive lawyers in the entire state of Pennsylvania? How did he get to this expensive lawyer?” Trump asked, deeming it “strange.”

Trump said if he were president and a former president and leading candidate faced these threats that he now faces — whether Democrat or Republican — he would “inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens.”

“We blow it into smithereens. You can’t do that. And there would be no more threats. There would be no more threats. But right now, we don’t have that leadership, or the necessary people, the necessary leaders. We have two people, not one. We don’t even know who our president is right now. Who is our president right now?” Trump asked, noting that the United States used to be feared and respected.

“And our country will soon be feared and respected again, and that’s why we all need to pull together to thwart these attempts and to bring back American strength, power, and prestige. We will soon have it back,” Trump said, making it clear that he will not back down.

“No threat will shake me. No enemy will intimidate me, and I have never been more determined than I am today, and I will never back down in my fight to make America great again, which is what we’re doing,” he said to applause.

