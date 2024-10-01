Tim Walz Refers to Current Administration as the ‘Harris Administration’

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) referred to the current administration as the “Harris administration” — perhaps, mistakenly, showcasing once again that Vice President Kamala Harris owns the policies and failures of the Biden-Harris administration.

Walz said this phrase during a portion of the debate discussing climate change as the moderators essentially blamed Hurricane Helene on “climate change.” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) responded by pointing out that even if Democrats were correct that carbon emissions are causing extreme weather, the best solution is to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible and produce as much energy as possible in the U.S. “because we are the cleanest economy in the entire world.”

During his rebuttal, Walz used the phrase, the “Harris administration.”

“What we’ve seen out of the Harris administration, now the Biden-Harris administration, is we’ve seen this investment,” Walz said.

“We’ve seen massive investments,” he continued, touting the Inflation Reduction Act.

Walz’s admission comes as President Joe Biden admitted that he has delegated everything to Harris, showing that, once again, these current failures are her failures.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The acknowledgment is significant because it contradicts Harris’s talking points. Harris has tried multiple times to distance herself from the Biden-Harris record. … While campaigning for Harris on The View on Wednesday, Biden appeared to blame Harris for the administration’s failure to reduce inflation, secure the southern border, and responsibly withdraw from Afghanistan. “As Vice President, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” he said.

Once again, this shows Harris cannot commit to fixing current issues without undermining her own administration.