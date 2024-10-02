Former President Donald Trump slammed the Department of Justice (DOJ) for unsealing a motion from Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, describing it as a “hit job.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the Democrat Party was “weaponizing” the DOJ against him “because they know” he is winning, pointing out that this unsealed motion came after Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s vice presidential running mate, “humiliated” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.

“Democrats are Weaponizing the Justice Department against me because they know I am WINNING, and they are desperate to prop up their failing Candidate, Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote. “The DOJ pushed out this latest ‘hit job’ today because JD Vance humiliated Tim Walz last night in the Debate. The DOJ has become nothing more than an extension of Joe’s, and now Kamala’s, Campaign. This is egregious PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, and should not have been released right before the Election. The Democrat Party is turning America into a Third World Country that tries to censor, harass, and intimidate their Political Opponents. What they have done to our Justice System is one of the Great, All Time, Tragedies.”

Trump’s post came after Judge Chutkan unsealed a 165-page “redacted motion” in which Smith highlighted alleged efforts by Trump and his allies “to try to subvert the 2020 presidential election results,” according to Axios.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump described the filing as being “falsehood-ridden” and “unconstitutional,” adding that it came after Walz’s “disastrous Debate performance.”

The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is nother obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. Deranged Jack Smith, the hand picked Prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ, and Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power. “TRUMP” is dominating the Election cycle, leading in the Polls, and the Radical Democrats throughout the Deep State are totally “freaking out.” This entire case is a Partisan, Unconstitutional, Witch Hunt, that should be dismissed, entirely, just like the Florida case was dismissed!

In another post on Truth Social, Trump added that the “Democrat Party is guilty of the Worst Election Interference in American History,” noting that they were “allowing millions” of illegal aliens into the United States:

….The Democrat Party is guilty of the Worst Election Interference in American History. They are trying to DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY, allowing millions of people to enter our Country illegally. They are determined to stop us from winning back the White House, sealing the Border, and MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. BUT THEY WILL FAIL, AND WE WILL SVE OUR NATION!

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported, usually these “motions of this type are limited to 45 pages,” however, Smith was allowed to file a 165-page motion, in which he “includes one-sided allegations that turn on Trump’s state of mind.”

Smith’s motion includes one-sided allegations that turn on Trump’s state of mind, repeating that Trump’s claims regarding the election were knowingly false and deceitful without allowing the possibility that Trump believed what he said.

This comes after Smith filed a superseding indictment against Trump, containing the same four charges Trump was initially charged with. The superseding indictment came after the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling in July regarding presidential immunity.

In response to the superseding indictment, Trump stated it “should be dismissed.”