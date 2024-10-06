Democrat Chris Murphy Wonders If Netanyahu Wants War to Influence U.S. Election

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) wondered openly on CNN last week whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to influence the U.S. election by continuing to fight a war against Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups.

The Hill reported:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says he’s worried Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be trying to influence the U.S. presidential election by showing little interest in striking a peace deal with Hamas and instead escalating the threat of a broader war in the Middle East by aggressively confronting Hezbollah in Lebanon. … “I certainly worry that Prime Minister Netanyahu is watching the American election as he makes decisions about his military campaigns in the north and in Gaza,” Murphy told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “I hope this is not true, but it is certainly a possibility that the Israeli government is not going to sign any diplomatic agreement prior to the American election as a means, potentially, to try to influence the result,” Murphy said, alluding to the deep divisions among the Democratic Party over the war in Gaza.

Murphy’s concerns were echoed by a White House reporter at Friday’s briefing with President Joe Biden, who asked him if Netanyahu was trying to influence the election. Biden responded:

No administration has helped Israel more than I have. None. None. None. And I think Bibi should remember that. And whether he’s trying to influence the election, I don’t know, but I’m not counting on that.

Israel was targeted by nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran last week, and Israeli soldiers are uncovering massive troves of weapons in Lebanon, near the border, which were to have been used to carry out an October 7-style attack on northern Israel.

