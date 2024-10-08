Elon Musk elaborated on why he believes the 2024 election will be “the last election we’re going to have” if former President Donald Trump loses in November.

“My view is that if Trump doesn’t win this election, it’s the last election we’re going to have,” Musk told Tucker Carlson during a recent interview on TCN on X.

Watch Below — at time code 9:22:

The SpaceX CEO said, “The Democrats, the Dem machine, has been importing so many illegals, flying them in with this CBP border app thing that nobody even knew about, secret program that’s illegal, basically. It’s illegal, but there’s no action by the DOJ to stop it from happening.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) explained during last week’s Vice Presidential debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) that the illegal Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are considered “legal” due to the CBP One app, which Vance called a “wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

“There’s an application that’s called the CBP One app where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum, or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand,” Vance said.

Musk elaborated:

They’re transporting large numbers of illegals to swing states. If you look at the numbers, these are the numbers from the government website — the Democrat-administered government website. It’s like, “Where do you get this data?” From the government website that is run by Democrats. And there are triple digit increases in illegals to all the swing states. And in some cases, it’s like 700 percent over the last three years. Now, the swing state margins are sometimes, ten, twenty thousand votes. So what happens if you put hundreds of thousands of people into each swing state?

“When somebody is granted asylum, they are fast-tracked — they get a Green Card, and then five years after the Green Card, they can get citizenship and then they can fully legally vote. And when they do so, they vote overwhelmingly Democrat,” Musk continued.

“Sometimes I get this rebuttal of like, ‘Well, a lot of them, their social values don’t align with the far-left woke ideology.’ That’s true, but that’s not their top priority,” Musk added. “Their top priority is getting their friends and family also to the United States.”

“And the Dems also issue all these programs, these handouts, essentially, that make them beholden to the Democratic Party. So they vote Dem. That’s what happens,” Musk declared.

Musk added that therefore, he predicts, “If there’s another four years of a Democrat administration, they will legalize so many illegals that are there, that the next election, there won’t be any swing states.”

“We’ll be a single-party country, just like California is a single-party state,” Musk said.

As Breitbart News reported, Musk joined Trump at his historic return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where he implored supporters of the 45th president to vote, warning, “This will be the last election” if they do not.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.