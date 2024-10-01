CLAIM: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) claimed at Tuesday evening’s vice presidential debate that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s mobile app for migrants at the southern border has “been on the books since 1990.”

VERDICT: False. The “CBP One” mobile app was created by the Biden-Harris administration and allows tens of thousands of migrants in Mexico to schedule an appointment at the border in the hopes of being released into the United States interior.

During an exchange, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), detailed how the CBP One mobile app works — facilitating the parole pipeline despite the nation’s historical asylum process.

“There’s an application that’s called the CBP One app where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum, or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand,” Vance said:

That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card, and waiting for ten years, that is the facilitation of illegal immigration … by our own leadership and Kamala Harris opened up that pathway. [Emphasis added]

In response, Walz claimed “Those laws have been on the books since 1990” to which Vance said, “The CBP One app has not been on the books since 1990. It’s something that Kamala Harris created.”

Indeed, the migrant mobile app was launched in January 2023.

Since the migrant mobile app’s inception, the Biden-Harris administration has welcomed about 813,000 migrants into the country. Those arriving via the app are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Haiti.

