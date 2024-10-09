Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight is urging voters to re-elect Donald Trump in 2024, calling it the “only chance” to save America from disaster, while warning that “corrupt” Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will “destroy the American dream.”

In a roughly two-minute clip posted this week that has garnered over two million views, the Hollywood legend — featured against the backdrop of an American flag — implores Americans to reject the “brainwashing” efforts of his Hollywood peers, who support the Democrat candidates.

“You must see the lie and vote for the only one who will save our country and make it safe again, thrive again, bloom again — Donald J. Trump,” he states.

Voight then insists that Americans can only accomplish their dreams, goals, love, and honor “for yourself and your family” if the country “regains its strength.”

“This, my friends, can and will be by voting for Trump 2024,” he declared.

He argues that a “corrupt” Harris-Walz administration would lead the country into a period of darkness, rife with crime, and would “destroy the American dream.”

“We’re now in a time of the darkest plague ever,” he warns, “and our chance, our only chance, is this November to vote for the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, for 2024.”

Voight compares the importance of this coming election to the legacy of Abraham Lincoln, invoking a call for national unity and prosperity under Trump’s leadership.

“This is the worst time of our era,” he says, warning voters that if they choose the wrong path, they will regret it. He emphasizes that only by re-electing Trump can the country regain its strength and dignity, helping Americans achieve their dreams and goals.

“The people of America are losing their dignity, their morals, their common sense,” he lamented.

According to Voight, a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would be “the most dangerous vote ever,” describing them as “the lowest and most vile choice that you can trust with your life [or] your children’s lives.”

He further warned that if they are elected, “Your dreams will be voided with lies [and] you will regret your choice.”

Voight, a longtime Trump supporter, continues to be one of Hollywood’s most vocal conservative voices.

The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at last year’s Republican National Convention (RNC), as well as an RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

He has also accused President Biden of having “lowered our nation’s standards and heightened our prices for his benefit,” while calling to “build up our country” and asserting Americans would “stand our ground for our truths” in the face of the nation’s temporary decline.

Previously, Voight blasted the hypocrisy of the left and media for justifying Hunter Biden’s racism “while the Trump family were harassed night and day,” slamming liberals for attacking Israel and Jews, demanding that people not be “fooled.”

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Voight warned the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” he said.

Last year, Voight described the current administration as a “corrupt mob” perpetrating a “disgusting scheme” against former President Donald Trump, who warned of a “civil war” taking place against “all of us.”

Following the October 7 attacks against the Jewish State, he scolded his daughter, Angelina Jolie, for her condemnation of Israel, claiming she is ignorant of the truth, as he insisted there can be no coexistence with Hamas “animals” who want “Jews and Christians to be wiped from the earth.”