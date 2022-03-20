Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight posted a video Saturday on “freedom,” accusing President Joe Biden of having “lowered our nation’s standards and heightened our prices for his benefit,” while calling to “build up our country” and asserting Americans would “stand our ground for our truths” in the face of the nation’s temporary decline.

The one-and-a-half minute clip, titled “Our freedom,” begins with the Hollywood legend declaring, “God’s children have been hurt. Yes, many in fear and loss.”

“How can this be?” he asks. “We all want justice upon this cruel act.”

Voight goes on to describe current events as “beyond” any horrors he had witnessed in the past.

“My fellow Americans, I’m a man who has lived a life and have seen many horror stories,” he says. “Each one is a horror, but this is beyond. This is our cruelest of this time.”

Calling to “not allow our children to be let down,” the Reagan and Roe V. Wade star says, “We must build up our country and we must become a nation of strength.”

Voight then blasts the president, accusing him of lowering standards while raising prices.

“Since [President] Biden took office, he has lowered our nation’s standards and heightened our prices for his benefit,” he says. “He has lost our greatest loves, our truths, our freedom, our flag stripes — red, white and blue.“

However, the Ray Donovan star claims the country’s current state is merely a temporary one.

“But my dear friends, not for long,” he says.

“For God as my witness, he — God — shall bring us all back to the greatness in this land where one will find their best potential,” he continues.

He concludes by maintaining that Americans will stand strong for their values.

“For we the people are the ones who will stand our ground for our truths, our freedom,” he says. “Because as Abraham Lincoln knew, we will sacrifice self for this land of God’s freedom, the United States of America.”

“Much love to you,” he adds.

The clip garnered over 80,000 views on Twitter as of early Sunday afternoon.

Voight has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal conservative voices.

The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at last year’s Republican National Convention (RNC) as well as an RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

In June, Voight blasted the hypocrisy of the left and media for justifying Hunter Biden’s racism “while the Trump family were harassed night and day.”

In May, he slammed liberals for attacking Israel and Jews, demanding that people not be “fooled.”

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Voight warned the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” he said.