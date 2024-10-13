Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted for a word salad during a church service in North Carolina where she attempted to speak about having faith “in times of crisis.”

While speaking at the Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville on Sunday, Harris spoke about faith and how going through “times of crisis” can sometimes lead Christians to “question” their faith. Harris pointed to the devastation left by Hurricane Helene on communities in western North Carolina, southwestern Virginia, Georgia, and eastern Tennessee.

“In times of crisis, and we’re looking at the images of the aftermath of the hurricane, but, it is easy in these moments of crisis to sometimes question our faith,” Harris said. “To sometimes lose our faith for a moment — because what we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know,” Harris told the crowd.

Many people took to social media to question what Harris had said, admitting that they were left confused, and that she sounded “like a fortune cookie.”

“Someone please explain to me,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“Kamala Harris is a fortune cookie stuffed inside a magic eight ball and wrapped inside the horoscope page of your local newspaper,” another person wrote.

“I have a vision, that one day Kamala will produce a sentence without word salad,” another person wrote in a post.

“Kamala sounds like a fortune cookie written by a confused intern,” another person wrote in a post.

“They actually put this on a teleprompter?” another person wrote.

This is not the first time Harris has delivered a speech with a word salad that has been criticized.

In September, while speaking at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, Harris was roasted after saying, “Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired.”

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo reported, in March 2022, Harris repeatedly spoke about the “significance of the passage of time.”

“The governor and I, and we were all doing a tour of the library here, and talking about the significance of the passage of time,” she prefaced. “The significance of the passage of time, right?” “The significance of the passage of time,” she continued. “So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires — what we need to do to create these jobs,” she said, referring to high-speed internet and productivity.

During another instance on a trip to Poland, Harris appeared to have difficulty reading her notes and explaining where she was.

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment,” Harris said. “What is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles.”