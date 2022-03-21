Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday rambled about the “significance of the passage of time” during a speech in Sunset, Louisiana.

Speaking about affordable and accessible high-speed internet, Harris recounted a tour of a library with Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

“The governor and I, and we were all doing a tour of the library here, and talking about the significance of the passage of time,” she prefaced. “The significance of the passage of time, right?”

“The significance of the passage of time,” she continued. “So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires — what we need to do to create these jobs,” she said, referring to high-speed internet and productivity.

“And there’s such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children,” she added.

Kamala Harris: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … and there's such great significance to the passage of time…" pic.twitter.com/0yjBdfzFwm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 21, 2022

Harris arrived in Louisiana Monday morning at Lafayette Regional Airport and was met by Edwards and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Harris then made her way to Sunset’s Armand J. Brinkhaus Community Library for a tour. After the tour, she spoke about the “significance of the passage of time” and President Biden’s $277 million investment to expand broadband throughout the nation.

She's just so dumb https://t.co/9EgT1st6Xw — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) March 21, 2022

Stop it. HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/saLkrJo8Gl — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 21, 2022

I am constantly reminded of Churchill when I hear her speak. It is uncanny. https://t.co/pxQih0XmtE — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) March 21, 2022

It’s not the first time Harris has made a communication error. Just last week, Harris tweeted odd language, saying that the United States supports Ukraine “in defense of the NATO alliance,” a confusing comment given that Ukraine is not a member of NATO and the military alliance has no formal role in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

Harris has had a difficult time retaining employees in her communications department. At the beginning of 2022, her communications team was undergoing a second political reset before she had served even one year in office, the Washington Post reported.