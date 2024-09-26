Kamala Harris’s Latest Word Salad: ‘Let That Then Inspire Us by Helping Us to Be Inspired’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest word salad is being roasted online after telling the Economic Club of Pittsburgh to “let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired.”

Harris used the Wednesday event in Pennsylvania to go over her economic agenda, highlighting the need to keep an inspired “spirit.”

“We need to guard that spirit. We have to guard that spirit. Let it always inspire us. Let it always be the source of our optimism, which is that spirit that is uniquely American. Let that then inspire us by helping us to be inspired to solve the problems that so many face, including our small business owners,” the Democrat said.

