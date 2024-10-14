Nolte – Famed ‘Plagiarism Hunter’ Busts Kamala Harris Book: ‘Copied Virtually an Entire Wikipedia Article,’ ‘Fabricated a Source Reference’

Dr. Stefan Weber, an internationally famous “plagiarism hunter,” has discovered that Kamala Harris “plagiarized at least a dozen sections of her criminal justice book, Smart on Crime,” Christopher Rufo reports.

The 2009 work of non-fiction, co-authored with Joan O’C Hamilton was, per Wikipedia, “[f]irst published as Harris (then the San Francisco district attorney) was beginning her 2010 campaign for California Attorney General” and “outlines her vision of how the criminal justice system should function.“

In his summary of findings, Dr. Weber writes, “Kamala Harris copied virtually an entire Wikipedia article into her book without providing attribution to Wikipedia.”

Most damning is that “Harris fabricated a source reference, inventing a nonexistent page number,” he said.

You can read the full report here.

Rufo provides further plagiarism examples that are jaw-dropping:

This comes just two months after the Harris campaign was caught plagiarizing Joe Biden’s campaign site by copying and pasting his issues into their issue page.

You don’t do this…

First off, you do not steal someone’s ideas and research without attribution.

Second, even if you attribute, you do not copy and paste text without using quotation marks.

In the examples above, Harris copy-and-pasted and did so without attribution, which is as bad as plagiarism gets.

This is a very big deal, especially for a presidential candidate three weeks from Election Day. Have we ever had a presidential candidate busted for such naked acts of plagiarism before? As a matter of fact, we have. Back in 1988, Joe Biden’s serial plagiarism cost him any chance of surviving the Democrat primary.

You know what they say… Birds of a feather…

The corporate media will almost certainly either ignore this scandal or attempt to wrist-flick and “fact check” it away as a “Republican-fabricated controversy.” But this is not 2008. The corporate media can no longer bury the truth to protect a Barry Obama from his troubling relationship with a domestic terrorist.

The Trump campaign has already jumped on it:

And Vance is wisely pre-ridiculing the fact checkers who will try to make him the story, as opposed to the plagiarism:

Harris is already seen by much of the public as a shallow phony. These blatant acts of plagiarism fit perfectly within that narrative. Team Trump should see this report for what it is — a political gift they should exploit to the hilt.

Let me tell you something else… Look at how far Harris rose — attorney general of California, U.S. Senator, Vice President, and Democrat presidential nominee, without the corporate media discovering this. Think about that… Think about all the corporate media outlets out there that are supposed to be vetting candidates and competing for scoops… Think of the endless resources available to them: billions of dollars and tens of thousands of staffers… And yet, they either never bothered to vet Kamala’s book — or they did, discovered the plagiarism, and hid it from the public.

We know Donald Trump likes two scoops of ice cream, but this scandal of actual consequence was either missed or buried. Whichever it is, it is one more black mark against a corrupt, indefensible, and irredeemable institution.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.