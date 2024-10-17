Exclusive — Kelly Loeffler: Republicans Are Prepared to Prevent Fraud in Fulton County, Georgia

Republicans are prepared to prevent fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, this election cycle, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Loeffler, chairwoman of Greater Georgia — an organization focused on voter mobilization and election integrity — walked through some of the steps that have been taken to limit election malfeasance in Fulton County this election cycle.

“Fulton is the largest county in Georgia. There is an appointed election monitor in Fulton, which is badly needed. And if you read the report from the last election monitor, it was not just sloppiness — it was a lack of reverence for the voting process,” she said.

“And this year, the work that the party has done in terms of engaging poll workers and poll watchers from our side, not just letting the other side handle it, has been dramatically different,” she continued, explaining that Republicans — including the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the state GOP — have “built an army of lawyers” ready to go.

“They’re already coordinated across everything,” she said, also pointing to poll watchers, noting that she will serve as a statewide poll watcher “because of what happened in 2020.”

“I mean, again, it happened to me, and we’ve built an army compared to what we had in 2020, and so we’ve got eyes on the polls,” she said.

“We’ve got the legal efforts to take affidavits on the spot. Just a reminder to your listeners: If you see something, say something. Because if we don’t deal with this before the election is certified, we all know the courts are not going to hear this,” she added.

