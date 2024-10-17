Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose 37-year-old daughter Rachel Morin was murdered, allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, says Vice President Kamala Harris’s apology to Angel Families “is hollow” because she says the administration failed to protect American citizens from illegal immigration.

On Wednesday evening, in a sit-down interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier, Harris was confronted with the murders of Rachel Morin in Maryland, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas, and 22-year-old Laken Riley in Georgia.

“Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Laken Riley — they are young women who were brutally assaulted and killed by some of the men who were released at the beginning of the administration, well before the negotiated bipartisan bill,” Baier told Harris:

So if it wouldn’t have happened — this is well before any negotiation, this is well before Donald Trump got involved in the politics — this is a specific policy decision by your administration to release these men into the country. So what I’m saying to you is, do you owe those families an apology? [Emphasis added]

Harris responded, saying “First of all, those are tragic cases.”

“There’s no question about that. There’s no question about that and I can’t imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred,” Harris continued:

So that is true. It is also true that if a border security [bill] had been passed nine months ago, nine months that we would have had more Border agents at the border … to ensure that no future harm would occur. This election in 20 days will determine whether we have a president of the United States who actually cares more about fixing a problem even if it is not to their political advantage in an election because there was a solution, Bret. [Emphasis added]

In response, Patty Morin told Breitbart News that Harris’s apology rings hollow to Angel Families.

“Vice President Harris had one job, secure our border, and she fell asleep at the switch. Her apology is hollow to us and all the other families that have been victims of illegal immigrant crime,” Morin said:

The fact is, the Biden-Harris Administration rolled back border policies that would have prevented a flood of illegal immigrants, including the man who murdered my daughter. Rachel would still be alive today if they had taken action. It is too late for words. We need accountability, not excuses.

[Emphasis added]

Patty Morin said that even though Harris signed an oath to protect Americans, she has failed, noting that she puts partial blame on Harris for her daughter’s accused killer having been allowed to enter the U.S.

“Vice President Harris swore an oath to protect Americans when she took office, but she failed — not only in her duty but in her moral responsibility to safeguard the lives of those she promised to defend, leaving families like ours shattered and betrayed,” Patty Morin said:

She allowed my daughter’s alleged killer to enter this country, and now countless American families will suffer unending pain as the result of illegal immigrant crimes. She has had three and a half years of opportunities to make a difference, and now she’s asking for more time to keep failing at the job she’s already neglected for too long. [Emphasis added]

In the cases of Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Laken Riley, illegal aliens are charged with their brutal murders.

The illegal aliens in Nungaray and Riley’s cases were released into the United States interior as part of President Joe Biden and Harris’s expansive Catch and Release network at the southern border.

In Morin’s case, the illegal alien charged with her murder successfully crossed the border undetected by Border Patrol agents under Biden and Harris’s watch — joining the more than two million “got-aways” who are now in the U.S., but the federal government does not know who they are.

Prosecutors have called Morin’s murder the most horrific case ever in the state’s history.

