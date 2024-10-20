Elon Musk Announces He Is Giving $1 Million ‘Randomly’ to People Who Sign His Petition in Favor of 1st, 2nd Amendments

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk announced on Saturday that his pro-Trump Super PAC, the America PAC would be giving $1 million away “randomly” to people who sign his petition in favor of the First and Second Amendments.

During a town hall event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk revealed his Super PAC had been trying to figure out how to get people to know about his petition. Musk noted that “not everyone’s on X,” and added that “this new” would “really fly.”

Musk ended up awarding a man attending the event with a $1 million check, telling him “The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition.”

“I have a surprise for you, which is that we’re going to be awarding $1 million randomly to people who have signed the petition every day from now until the election,” Musk told the crowd.

“One of the challenges we’re having is, like, ‘How do we get people to know about this petition?’ Because the legacy media won’t report on it,” Musk continued. “Not everyone’s on X. So, I figure, ‘How do we get people to know about it?’ Well, this news, I think is going to really fly.”

Musk’s petition in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms explains that the goal “is to get 1 million registered voters in swing states to sign” the petition, adding that people “will receive $47 for each registered voter” they refer that end up signing the petition.

The First and Second Amendment guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pleding my support for the First and Second Amendments. In appreciation for your support, you will receive $47 for each registered voter you refer that signs this petition. Our goal is to get 1 million registered voters in swing states to sign in support of the Constitution, especially freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. This program is exclusively open to registered voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Expires October 21.

“So, every day between now and the election we’ll be awarding $1 million, starting tonight,” Musk continued, adding that the only request was that people “be a spokesperson for the petition.”