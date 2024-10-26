The enthusiasm in Arizona is palpable as Republicans boast a voter registration advantage, Senate candidate Kari Lake said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, predicting a “big number of Democrats” will come out for former President Donald Trump.

“From what I understand, the Republicans actually have their greatest advantage ever in voter registration against Democrats,” host Matthew Boyle observed. “It’s in Arizona. It’s a 6.8 percent lead in voter registration. But, I mean, I think that shows that America First, this movement, is making the Republican Party stronger than it’s ever been before.”

“It’s a huge lead, nearly seven percent lead over Democrats,” Lake said, identifying Arizona as a Republican state, as the people have “wrapped their arms around this America First agenda, because we’ve seen how it worked.”

She said the people of her state, particularly, are “feeling the effects of this Kamala Harris regime.”

“We’re feeling it the worst. It’s the hardest on us because we have a wide open border, and we don’t have anybody in the governor’s office doing anything about it. We still have people pouring across our border. We have the inflation that’s hit us one of the hardest in the nation, especially in places like Phoenix and Mesa and Tucson, where housing prices and rent prices have shot up. We’re on the top. Those three cities are in the top ten for rent prices going up high in this country. And so we’re really feeling the effects of that,” she said, explaining that they are also feeling the effects of crime.

“We’ve watched crime spike. We have the fastest growing homeless population in the country, here in Arizona,” she said, explaining that she fears it will worsen if Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats win.

“And I fear, by the way, we’re going to see the homeless population skyrocket if Kamala Harris were to win, because there’s so many people who are just hanging by a thread right now. They can barely get through the week with this economy in the shape that it’s in, and I fear that some really good, hardworking people are going to fall into homelessness if we don’t turn things around,” she said.

“So we are embracing the America First movement. We saw how great President Trump was. He gave us a good economy, he gave us a strong border and safe streets. And we really want to get back to that here in Arizona and … as your senator, I’m going to embrace that America First agenda as well and help President Trump get that through, so that all of our lives can be made better,” Lake promised.

She and host Matt Boyle also discussed the early voting numbers in her state.

“In terms of — first off, the Republicans are leading, but it’s also a swing of nearly 20 points. I think it’s like 17 percent or something on that away from the Democrats, towards the Republicans as compared with the 2020 election,” Boyle noted.

Lake said the enthusiasm is palpable.

“We’re taking our bus tour to voting centers. And, you know, we have to stay 75 feet back, but we take the bus tour there, and it is almost like — I don’t want to say party atmosphere, but people see the bus and they come after they vote, they come running over, and they’re celebrating the fact that they just voted. They recognize the historic nature of this election, and they’re so excited to say, we just voted for you. We voted for President Trump. And there’s a feeling of elation, like we are going to turn this around. We’re going to take our country back and make it — and bring our best days out ahead of us,” she said, emphasizing these “huge numbers.”

She said even in places like deep blue areas of Tucson, many Democrats have come to her saying they are voting for Trump because, “‘We can’t take this anymore. I’m working two jobs. I can’t take the wide open border. The crime is out of control. The businesses are boarded up.’ I mean, the people who are Democrats are coming over in droves. I believe we’re going to see a big number of Democrats in Arizona vote for Trump and vote for Kari Lake because they recognize the Democrat Party is not the old Democrat party,” she said.

LISTEN:

“I mean, when you go to Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy Jr., abandoning the Democrat Party, stepping over into the America First Republican movement, that says a lot, and we’re seeing evidence of that on the ground here in Arizona as well,” Lake said, while warning Republicans that they cannot get comfortable.

“But we cannot take our foot off the pedal. We’ve got to keep it going,” the Senate hopeful added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.