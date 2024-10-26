Mayra Guillen, the younger sister of slain Mexican-American U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen — who was the center of a hit piece against former President Donald Trump published by the Atlantic — thanked Trump on Saturday for meeting with her and her mother, adding, “See you at the White House!”

The meeting followed Guillen’s post on Tuesday slamming the Atlantic for its anonymously-sourced hit piece and saying she voted for Trump.

The Atlantic claimed that Trump had called Vanessa Guillen — who was killed in 2020 by a fellow soldier — a “fucking Mexican” and had offered, then refused to pay for her funeral.

Mayra Guillen posted immediately after the hit piece published:

Wow. I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics – hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today.

Guillen added, “My sister’s death was never to be politicized. Unbelievable.”

Democrats and Never Trumpers then attacked Guillen for saying she voted for Trump.

Guillen’s death outraged U.S. lawmakers and catalyzed changes in the U.S. military on how they handled sexual assault. Leading up to her death, Guillen had told her family she was being sexually harassed by a superior, but that complaints against him were being ignored.

In the aftermath of her death, Trump invited Guillen’s family to the White House.

The Atlantic is the same outlet that published the anonymous report claiming that Trump had called fallen World War II veterans “suckers and losers.” The outlet then, as now, did not name any sources. In fact, the reporter behind the new report, Jeffrey Goldberg, is the same reporter behind the “suckers and losers” report.

The Atlantic is owned by Laurene Powell Jobs, one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s largest donors.

