Steve Bannon Released After Serving 4 Months in Federal Prison

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.

He is now free one week before the 2024 election is decided.

Bannon, the host of the War Room podcast, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, back in June to begin his sentence, as Breitbart News reported.

That move into custody came after the Supreme Court denied his request to remain out of jail pending the outcome of his appeal.

In October he was sentenced to serve four months in prison on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Democrat-run January 6 Select Committee that was created to investigate the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

When he began serving his sentence in July, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner.”

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said at the time, adding he was standing up to Attorney General Merrick Garland and a “corrupt” Justice Department.

AP reports Bannon has now left custody, according to Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The 70-year-old planned to hold a news conference later in the day in Manhattan, his representatives said. He’s also expected to resume his podcast Tuesday.

More to come…