Former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon reported to federal prison on Monday to begin his four-month prison sentence after being held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.

Bannon, the host of the War Room podcast, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, around noon, according to CBS News.

Prior to beginning his four-month sentence, Bannon broadcast his final edition of War Room for the duration of his imprisonment from outside the federal prison, stating that he is “a political prisoner.”

I’m a political prisoner of Nancy Pelosi. I’m a political prisoner of Merrick Garland. I’m a political prisoner of Joe Biden and the corrupt Biden establishment,” Bannon said. “You saw on Thursday, all the lies that they told. Any group that would sit there and lie to you about the shape of the President of the United States with the National Security element of that, lied about the 2020 election — they’ve lied about COVID, they’ve lied about everything that they’ve done to the American people, and they’re not going to stop. Until we stop them, they’re not going to stop.

Steve Bannon holds a press conference moments before being incarcerated at Danbury federal prison for four months for a misdemeanor at the hands of a weaponized DOJ: "I am a political prisoner." pic.twitter.com/nzeSdwgPlV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 1, 2024

Bannon reported to federal prison in Connecticut after the Supreme Court denied his request to remain out of jail pending the outcome of his appeal.

On July 22, 2022, a jury convicted Bannon of contempt of Congress. In October he was sentenced to serve four months in prison on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Democrat-run January 6 Select Committee that was created to investigate the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This was placed on hold as Bannon appealed the decision. A federal appeals court upheld Bannon’s conviction in May 2024.

Prior to being hired to work as the CEO of the Trump campaign in 2016, Bannon had served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News. Bannon later joined the Trump administration as a chief strategist and departed in August 2017, rejoining Breitbart News until he departed in early 2018.

Bannon is the second official from the Trump administration to serve a four-month prison sentence. Former White House adviser Peter Navarro reported to prison in March 2024 to begin his four-month sentence after being held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.