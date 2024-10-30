Joe Biden Seen Biting ‘A Baby’ During Trick-or-Treating at White House

President Joe Biden was seen appearing to “bite a baby” during the Biden family’s last Halloween celebration at the White House on Wednesday night.

In a photo posted to X by Corinne Perkins, the North America Editor for Reuters Pictures, Biden was seen appearing to be leaning forward, biting a baby’s leg.

“U.S. President Joe Biden bites a baby during a trick-or-treaters celebration for Halloween at the White House in Washington,” Perkins wrote in her post.

People took to social media to comment that it made them feel “uncomfortable,” while others expressed they enjoyed the “carefree” version of Biden.

“This makes me uncomfortable,” Abigail Jackson, the Communications Director for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote in a post.

“Quick! We gotta get that ‘garbage’ video out of the news cycle,” one person wrote, referring to how Trump had ridden in a garbage truck to his Wisconsin rally, a day after Biden called Trump supporters “garbage.”

“Not gonna lie, love this new carefree Joe Biden,” another person wrote.

“If Trump doesn’t say that Biden is eating babies in the next 24 hours, everyone has failed,” Franklin Leonard, the founder of the Black List wrote.