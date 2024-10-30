Former President Donald Trump rode in a garbage truck on Wednesday to his Wisconsin rally in response to President Joe Biden trashing millions of Americans as “garbage.”

Video shows a garbage truck approaching Trump’s plane in Green Bay, Wisconsin, American flags waving in the air.

Wearing an orange vest, Trump sent a very pointed message: “Hello everybody. This is Donald Trump, and 250 million people are not garbage.”

Trump then hopped in the garbage truck, heading off to his next rally in the crucial battleground state.

Trump, speaking from the passenger window of the garbage truck — which had “TRUMP” and “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” on the side, asked the press, “How do you like my garbage truck?”

“This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” he added, reiterating that 250 million people are going to be “very happy, because we’re going to bring the country back.”

“We’re a nation in decline. Very, very serious decline, and we’re going to bring our country back,” he added.

Supporters were loving it across social media.

“He always makes sure he is one of us! Love Trump!” one X user said as another added, “Let’s take out the TRASH, big DADDY!”

“We love you Trump. NY moxie at its finest. Bravo, well done!” another exclaimed, as similar comments poured in across social media.

Trump’s garbage truck ride follows Biden calling the former president’s supporters “garbage” — much like twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton insulted Trump supporters in 2016 with her “basket of deplorables” remark.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, later attempting to walk it back by claiming that he was only referring to the comedian Trump’s campaign had on stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Trump has continued to blast Biden and his party for trashing his supporters.

“This week, Kamala has been comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history, and now speaking on a call for her campaign last night, Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters,” Trump said during a rally in North Carolina earlier in the day on Wednesday.

“He called them garbage, and they mean it, even though, without question, my supporters are far higher quality than Crooked Joe or Lyin’ Kamala,” Trump continued, adding, ““My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans.”

“And you can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred,” he continued.

“Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States. She doesn’t have the intellect, the stamina, or that special quality that real leaders must have to lead. We know what that is. It’s a special quality,” he said, adding that Biden’s comments were “the direct result of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

“Kamala and her party have called us racist, bigots, fascist, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis, and they’ve called me Hitler,” Trump said, reminding Americans that these offensive characterizations from the left are not new.

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to save face for Biden, telling reporters that he “clarified his comments.”

“But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” she added, failing to say if she sympathizes with voters who do feel offended by or insulted by the “garbage” comment.

