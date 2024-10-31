Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) sat down with Turning Point Action for a Gen-Z town hall in High Point, North Carolina, on Thursday, where he warned students that they “have more to lose than anybody” if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 election, because “the consequences are going to fall hardest on the people in this room.”

Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, touched upon the issues of foreign policy, illegal immigration, and unaffordable housing, and explained the ways in which they affect young people.

“Younger voters have the most to lose or the most to gain from getting this election either right or wrong,” Vance told students, adding that Harris “doesn’t have strong or sincere views about what she actually wants to do.”

Watch Below:

Vance went on to explain that while he has “a lot” of policy disagreements with “a person like Barack Obama,” the one thing former Obama had that Harris doesn’t is “he actually has beliefs and thoughts in his head for how he wants to govern the United States of America.”

“I don’t think you can say this about Kamala Harris,” Vance said, adding that when someone doesn’t have clear beliefs or thoughts about how they want to govern, they become “an empty vessel for whatever the prevailing ideas that are governing in Washington, DC, are.”

And those prevailing ideas running through Washington, DC, include the notion “that we should use our young people as cannon fodder for foreign military misadventures,” he said.

“I think you guys have a lot to lose, because we are on the precipice of many broad regional wars, potentially even a world war,” Vance continued. “Do you want a person like Kamala Harris negotiating in private rooms with people like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping? Or do you want a guy like Donald Trump actually sticking up for the United States of America?”

“I think the answer to that question is obvious,” Vance asserted.

Trump’s running mate added that another “prevailing idea in Washington, DC, is that we should let in millions upon millions of illegal immigrants, who compete against young Americans for important jobs, who undercut the wages of American workers.”

“Why are homes unaffordable in the United States of America right now? Why have housing prices gone up by 45 percent in the state of North Carolina?” Vance asked. “The answer is that — one, we’re not building enough homes.”

“If you look at Donald Trump’s regulatory policies vs. Kamala Harris’s regulatory policies — yes, if Donald Trump is president, we will build far more homes than we would if Kamala Harris is the president,” Vance elaborated.

Moreover, the illegal immigration issue and housing issue are connected, the senator explained.

“It’s important to recognize that no matter how many homes you build, if you allow an unlimited wave of illegal immigrants to come into the United States of America, those people are going to end up owning the houses or living in the houses that ought by right go to American citizens,” Vance said.

“When you let in way too many illegal immigrants, the price of housing shoots through the roof,” he added.

Vance then implored students to consider the following questions: “Do I want to have a job where I earn a good day’s wage for a good day’s work?” and “Do I want to raise a family in an environment — or just build a life in an environment — where I can afford to buy a home?”

“Because if so, you’ve got to vote for Donald Trump,” Vance declared.

“Kamala Harris’s policies are going to produce more war, more poverty, higher housing prices, and lower wages for American workers,” Vance warned.

“You guys have more to lose than anybody,” Trump’s running mate said. “If we let the American Dream disappear in the United States of America, the consequences are going to fall hardest on the people in this room.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.