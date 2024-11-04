Nikki Haley Backs Donald Trump in Supportive Op-Ed — ‘Easy Call’

Nikki Haley, who ran as a foe to former President Donald Trump a matter of months ago, is now a friend. She made her new stance clear in a supportive op-ed about the Republican candidate on Sunday barely 48-hours out from polling day.

The Wall Street Journal published the piece by the former South Carolina governor under the headline “Trump Isn’t Perfect, but He’s the Better Choice.”

Haley challenged Trump in the 2024 Republican primary before dropping out in early March, as Breitbart News reported, following her string of losses on Super Tuesday.

She exited the race for republican 2024 candidate after winning only two primary contests during her campaign — one in the Washington, DC, swamp and the other in Vermont.

Now she has put any bitterness at the loss in the past and written that the “millions” of Americans who have mixed views of Trump should vote for him.

“I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time,” the erstwhile U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump penned. “But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call.”

Haley then went on to pinpoint the areas of strength likely to endear Trump to Voters, writing:

Our southern border is our most pressing security threat; Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris have made it dramatically worse. Their debacle in Afghanistan not only created a new terrorist state; it also signaled weakness that sparked Russia’s war against Ukraine. Their appeasement of Iran has enriched that despotic regime and emboldened it to pursue war with Israel through its terrorist proxies.

The ex-ambassador predicted Trump return to the White House “wouldn’t be perfect,” but that it would include tax cuts, increased support for American energy and better standing on the world stage.

“These are enormous policy differences that will affect the lives of every American and much of the world,” Haley wrote. “Will Mr. Trump do some things I don’t like in a second term? I’m sure he will. If that was the question before voters, then I imagine Mr. Trump would lose.”

“But that isn’t the question in any election,” she added. “No politician gets everything right. For those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump’s flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we’re better off with his policies or his opponent’s.”

In all, Haley surmised: “Mr. Trump is clearly the better choice.”