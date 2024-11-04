October 2024 Was 63rd Consecutive Month of over 1 Million Gun Sale Background Checks

October 2024 was the 63rd consecutive month of over one million National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks for gun sales at retail.

Some states conduct monthly checks on concealed carry permit holders, etc., and those checks are included in the FBI’s monthly NICS report. Therefore, the FBI’s October 2024 report shows 2,374,172 for October.

Enter the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

NSSF goes through the FBI figures, deleting checks that were not for gun sales at retail in order to provide a more precise number.

Upon so doing, NSSF found there were 1,302.857 NICS checks for gun sales at retail in October 2024, stretching the streak of one million-plus NICS checks for gun sales at retail to 63 months.

Mark Oliva, NSSF’s managing director of public affairs, commented on the October 2024 figures saying, “Law-abiding Americans – by the tens of millions – are quite literally voting with their wallets and investing in their rights.

“These figures tell elected officials where America stands on support for the Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.