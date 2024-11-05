Donald Trump Presses Americans to Stay in Line to Vote: ‘Do Not Let Them Move You’

Former President Donald Trump gave a quick but crucial message to Americans all across the country casting their votes in this election: Stay in line, and do not let anyone move you.

“It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History,” Trump said Tuesday morning, noting that “Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again.”

“That means lines are going to be long!” he warned, adding, “I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!”

In another post, Trump added, “Republicans: We are doing GREAT! Stay on Line. Do not let them move you. STAY ON LINE AND VOTE!”

Trump’s message comes as Americans all across the country head to the polls to cast their votes and determine not only who will be in the White House, but who will control the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Trump concluded his final campaign rally of the season early on Election Day — it ended at 2:09 a.m. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Rust Belt state plays a significant role in Trump’s potential comeback, with 15 Electoral College votes at stake.

“Can you imagine a crowd like this at, like, one o’clock or some ridiculous time in the morning, on a Monday-slash-Tuesday?” Trump asked the crowd after holding three other rallies earlier in the day.

C-SPAN