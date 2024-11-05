Kamala Harris Won’t Speak Tonight as Supporters Despair at Outcome

Vice President Harris will not be speaking to supporters gathered at her Howard University watch party tonight as more results confirm a victory by former President Donald Trump.

Cedric Richmond, co-chair of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, confirmed her absence.

“We still have votes to count, we still have states that have not been called yet,” Richmond said, per a PBS News report.

“We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice-president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.”

As Joel Pollak of Breitbart News has reported, Trump is the winner of the 2024 presidential election, and will become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

Trump — the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president — secured a path to a 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College with a victory in Pennsylvania, one of the “blue wall” states he won in 2016, and where he campaigned vigorously throughout the campaign.