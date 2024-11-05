The first round of exit polls have been released and show His Fraudulency Joe Biden with a 58 percent disapproval rating, while his approval rating is just 41 percent.

He is upside-down by 17 whopping points.

All the usual caveats apply… This is just the first round of exit polls. All exit poll data will be updated throughout the evening as more voters are polled.

Nevertheless, these numbers are in line with what we have seen in the polling. In the RealClearPolitics average poll of Biden job approval, Slow Joe sits at 56.2 percent disapprove to 41.1 percent approve. What’s more, his numbers have hovered in that range for the better part of a year now.

CNN also asked voters how they feel about the way things are going in the U.S. These numbers are shocking…

Only seven percent said “enthusiastic,” only 19 percent said “satisfied,” while 72(!) percent said they are either “dissatisfied (43 percent) or “angry” (29 percent).

These numbers are obviously not good for Kamala Harris who, despite the corporate media’s attempts to make us forget, is part of the failed Biden administration.

It would be quite a feat if she could pull off a victory with numbers like these. But when you have all of the media, academia, Hollywood, and most of Big Tech on your side, such things are possible.

