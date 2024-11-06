Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 652: Dinesh D’Souza on the Greatest Political Comeback in American History

America has decided, and Donald Trump has won in greatest political comeback our nation’s history. Documentary filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza joins host Mike Slater to discuss this historic moment. As the Vindicating Trump filmmaker explains, the left did everything to stop Trump but failed. So, what comes next? Dinesh gives his thoughts.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

