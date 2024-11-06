Obamas Blame Covid Pandemic, Economy for Trump’s Victory

Barack and Michelle Obama blamed Donald Trump’s historic victory on the pandemic and the economy in a statement released Wednesday.

The pandemic hit early in the final year of Trump’s presidency, but the Biden Department of Health and Human Services declared the emergency’s end on May 11, 2023 – long after most Americans had returned to normal life.

“America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do,” the Obamas said. “Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune.

“The good news is that these problems are solvable — but only if we listen to each other, and only if we abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great.”

While the economic ramifications of the pandemic were severe, the Biden-Harris administration was never able to bring the country back to Trump’s pre-pandemic health.

Barrack Obama has credited economic success and failure inconsistently. The former president has taken credit for Trump’s economic success, telling voters not to give Trump credit for an “economy he inherited.”

The Obamas held back on making a statement until Kamala Harris made her concession speech late Wednesday afternoon – long after Trump’s victory was clear.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.