Joe Biden to Address Americans After Donald Trump’s Stunning Victory

Departing President Joe Biden will address Americans on Thursday in the wake of the stunning election victory by President-elect Donald Trump that will send the Republican back to the White House.

The octogenarian will speak in the Rose Garden of the White House at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) to “discuss the election results and the transition” to Trump’s second term, AFP reports.

The 81-year-old was pushed out of the race against Trump in July by his own party and was forced to hand the Democratic nomination to Vice President Kamala Harris but is now likely to see his legacy – such as it is – dismantled by the Republican’s stunning comeback.

The White House said Biden spoke with Trump on Wednesday and “expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together.”

Democrat Tears: Kamala Supporters Cry as the Vice President Gives Concession Speech

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump “looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call.”

It would be the first time they had met since Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump in June that forced him out of the race.

He was subsequently pushed to the sidelines by Harris’s team and was absent from Election Night party – another indication that their relationship has grown strained if not entirely disintegrated, as Breitbart News reported.

Even as Biden and Trump speak of a handover of power, there are strict guidelines as to what happens next.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in at his inauguration. The presidential inauguration is always held on Jan. 20, as specified by the Constitution’s 20th Amendment.

The president-elect only becomes the president immediately on being sworn in. The new president typically moves into the White House after the ceremony.