Joe Biden to Skip Harris’s Election Results Watch Party

President Joe Biden will reportedly be absent from his vice president’s Election Night party – another indication that their relationship has grown strained.

A Biden administration official told the Washington Times that the President and the First Lady will be watching from the White House. Kamala Harris will be hosting her Election Night party at Howard University, just two miles away from the White House.

“Tonight, the president and first lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff,” the official said. “The president will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country.”

Biden being absent from Kamala’s party lends to speculation that the two have grown apart since he dropped out of the race and publicly endorsed her in late July. As Breitbart News reported last week, the lame-duck president overshadowed Harris’s closing argument just one week before the election by trashing American voters and calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” he said.

The president was referring to statements made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, calling the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, home to American citizens, a “floating island of garbage.”

Biden attempted to spin the statement by saying that he was just talking about the comic, not Trump voters in general.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” the president said.

Speculation about a strained relationship further erupted on social media Tuesday when photos of First Lady Jill Biden wearing an all-red suit to cast her vote began going viral, which sparked conspiracy theories that she secretly voted for Trump.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the former president called upon his supporters to stay in line and vote for Kamala.

“Folks, if you’re in line to vote, stay in line. Electing @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz is that important. I mean it,” he said.