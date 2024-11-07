U of Iowa Pediatric Cardiology Fellow Allegedly Wished Trump Supporter’s Child Dies in School Shooting; University Is ‘Reviewing the Matter’

Pediatric cardiology fellow Mayank Sharma allegedly used an X post to wish a Trump supporter’s child gets killed in a school shooting, and the University of Iowa is “reviewing the matter.”

The Iowa Standard reported that the post was on X and attention was drawn to it after it was shared by various accounts.

The post was subsequently pulled down from Sharma’s account but a screen shot of the alleged post was saved:

The Iowa Standard noted that Sharma’s name could no longer be found on U of Iowa’s list of medical fellows, but that his name, along with a photo, was listed as recently as Wednesday night.

Breitbart News reached out to University of Iowa about the matter. Their public relations manager provided the following statement: “The university is aware of the situation and is reviewing the matter in accordance with our policies. The University of Iowa strongly objects to violence.”

