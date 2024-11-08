Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) expressed “hope” that Democrats will “change the kinds of candidates” they support.

In an interview with the New York Times, Gluesenkamp Perez, who was reelected to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke about how the Democrats need to have a “come to Jesus” moment to realize they should appeal to voters’ “lived experiences” instead of dismissing them.

While the race between Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican candidate Joe Kent has not been officially called, several “Northwest media organizations” have declared Gluesenkamp Perez the winner, as she continued to hold a lead over Kent, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

When asked by the outlet if she felt like telling her Democratic colleagues, who did not “appeal” to people’s lived experiences, “I told you so,” Gluesenkamp Perez explained that she feels “like people just can’t hear” her, adding that she was “not going to bother saying it to some of these people.”

“Sometimes I feel like people just can’t hear me, so I’m not going to bother saying it to some of these people,” Gluesenkamp Perez said. “They’ve got to come to Jesus; I can’t make them do that. I’m very focused on here and loyal to here.”

Gluesenkamp Perez added, “What I really hope happens is we change the kinds of candidates we’re supporting.”

Gluesenkamp Perez added that it would take “other normal people” such as “parents of young kids, people in rural communities” and people working in trade jobs running for office to “fix the Democratic Party.”

The New York Times reported that Gluesenkamp Perez received 51.5 percent of the vote, or 184,767 votes, while Kent received 48.5 percent of the vote, or 173,770 votes.

In a post on X, Gluesenkamp Perez, who owns an auto repair shop, thanked voters, writing that serving in Congress was “a profound honor and a gift” that she would “never squander.”

“I’m deeply grateful for this vote of confidence in the work I’ve done to set aside national politics and represent our community in Washington, D.C.,” Gluesenkamp Perez wrote. “I will continue to honestly reflect the independence of Southwest Washington in everything I do as our voice in D.C.”

Gluesenkamp Perez, who was one of many Democrats critical of President Joe Biden after his poor debate performance against President-elect Donald Trump in June, has stated that government spending needs to be controlled, adding that “the debt service is becoming a national security issue.”