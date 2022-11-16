Dem Rep.-Elect Gluesenkamp Perez: Debt Service ‘Becoming a National Security Issue’ We Need to Control Spending

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) argued that government spending needs to be reined in because “the debt service is becoming a national security issue.” And that while she believes risking a government shutdown is not acceptable, she could work with Republicans in Congress on some cuts to spending.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Let me ask you about some specifics. Leader McCarthy has indicated that their agenda includes leveraging the debt ceiling with spending cuts. Is that an approach that you would get behind? Would you agree to spending cuts in order to raise the debt limit?”

Gluesenkamp Perez answered, “We do need to bring spending under control. I mean, the debt service is becoming a national security issue.”

Welker then asked, “So, is that a yes? Would you support that approach?”

Gluesenkamp Perez responded, “I’d have to see what exactly that entails, but also, I’m really tired of playing chicken with the budget. I mean, we can’t risk a government shutdown. That is unacceptable as well.”

Welker followed up, “But it sounds like you’re saying you could potentially work with Republicans on some spending cuts?”

Gluesenkamp Perez answered, “Yes.”

