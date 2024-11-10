John Hinckley Jr., the failed assassin who shot former President Ronald Reagan, responded to requests to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump by stating that he is a “man of peace now.”

“I’m a man of peace now!” Hinckley wrote in a post on X. “Please stop with all the negative comments!”

Hinckley’s post comes months after Trump survived two assassination attempts on his life.

On July 13, 2024, at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight of Trump. Trump ended up being shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

Months later, on September 15, 2024, Trump survived a second assassination attempt after Ryan Wesley Routh was caught hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach where Trump had been playing golf.

Routh was caught with an AK-style rifle with a scope, backpacks, and a Go-Pro camera.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson previously reported that Hinckley was set to be released from court supervision in June 2022. Hinckley shot Reagan, former White House press secretary James Brady, as well as a police officer and Secret Service agent in 1981.

Breitbart News’s Bob Price previously reported that Reagan had left “the Washington Hilton after making a speech” and right before he made “it to his presidential limousine” Hinckley opened fire:

On March 30, 1981, President Reagan was leaving the Washington Hilton after making a speech to the AFL-CIO conference. Just before making it to his presidential limousine, Hinkley opened fire striking the President in the chest. Press Secretary Brady was struck in the right side of his head. The two law enforcement officers were also struck by his bullets. Both Brady and Officer Delahanty received permanent disabilities from their wounds. When Brady eventually died in 2014, his death was ruled as being connected to the shooting and was classified as a homicide. Delahanty was forced to retire from the police department. He still lives in the Washington, D.C. area. Agent McCarthy, the fourth Secret Service agent to actually “take a bullet for the president,” was shot in the abdomen and fully recovered from his wound. He retired from the Secret Service in 1993.

Hinckley’s trial ended with a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity, and in 2016, Hinckley was released from a mental hospital.

In response to Hinckley’s release from the mental hospital, Trump stated that he “should not have been freed,” according to the Hill.