Vice President Kamala Harris’s former communications director Jamal Simmons suggested that President Joe Biden “should resign” in order to make Harris “the first woman president.”

In a post on X, Simmons acknowledged that Biden “has been amazing,” adding that he should step down from the presidency in order “to be transitional” and ensure that Harris is the “first woman president.”

“Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise — to be transitional,” Simmons wrote. “Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump.”

Simmons added that Biden resigning from the presidency would “keep Kamala” from having to preside over the Senate’s January 6 certification of President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, and “make it easier” for the next woman to run for president.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Simmons, who joined Harris’s team in January 2022 to “help her fix her public image” after her first year serving as vice president, left his position as Harris’s communications director in January 2023.

Simmons’s post comes days after Trump, who served as the 45th president and will soon be the 47th president, won the presidential election over Harris after he secured a path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Trump also won all seven swing states — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan — and ended up earning 312 votes in the Electoral College, while Harris received 226 votes.