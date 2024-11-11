It is, indeed, morning in America again, but Americans “have to stay vigilant,” Michael Reagan, president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining that President-elect Donald Trump is not stepping on his father’s legacy. Rather, America — 40 years later — needs a “strong” leader to right the ship, and Trump is that person.

“A couple people called in on this and made this point that it’s morning again in America. Have you thought — I’m sure you have — much about that messaging from your dad, the morning again? And what does that mean, and are we there again?” host Mike Slater asked former President Ronald Reagan’s eldest son.

“Well, it’s morning. We just got to keep it going. Actually wrote in an op-ed piece last week, I said it’s mourning America for the Democrats — m-o-u-r-n-i-n-g — which is exactly what’s going on,” Reagan began.

“But again, we cannot just sit there. Ok, we won and do we don’t do anything else. We have to stay vigilant. We cannot take a breath and say, oh, let’s just relax now, because the left — if you notice, the left is not relaxing. They’re trying to figure out what the heck they could do now to stop everything. So we have to stay vigilant in all the stuff that we do. Yes, it was morning in America, but we got to make it, as Trump said after coining my dad’s phrase, we have to make America great again and make America respected again and what have you,” Reagan said, explaining that he and his wife have traveled the world and have had people ask, “What are you doing in America?”

“We need you America. We need America to be strong. When are you going to elect a strong leader again?” he said, relaying these conversations.

“We just did on Tuesday, and now we have to support him. You know, forget the tweets. Forget all this other stuff that goes on. It’s about leadership, and it’s about moving really moving forward,” he said, explaining that someone asked, “Don’t you feel bad he’s gonna step on all your father’s stuff?”

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. My father was 40 years ago,'” he said, noting that American needed a strong leader 40 years ago to correct America’s course. Now, America needs that again.

“It’s a different time,” Reagan said. “Forty years later, we need a strong leader today to right the ship again. So no, Trump’s not stepping on my father. My father had his time and fixed it. We had to fix it again. And we need another strong leader. And thank goodness for Donald Trump,” he said.

Reagan noted that Trump called him in 2015 and told him that he was thinking about running for president, and Reagan told him he was going to destroy the party. And that he did, Reagan said, adding that Trump “rebuilt it in a new image, with new people.”

“You know, he brought new groups from different areas and made them Republicans and vote Republican. So sometimes you have to break things to fix it. He broke it, to fix it. [He] fixed it the better way, and we won in a big, big way,” he continued. “And as I said, it was equal to what my dad did with 49 states the way he did it.”

