Exclusive — Michael Reagan: We Must ‘Teach Our Children to Love America Again’

Americans must teach their children to “love America again,” Michael Reagan, former President Ronald Reagan’s eldest son and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the Walkway to Victory memorial brick program honoring those who “gave of themselves in service to the liberation of France and Europe in World War II.”

Reagan told a story to listeners, recalling how he was asked to raise the flag at the American cemetery in Normandy “quite a few years ago.” He said he was playing golf with a 25-year-old man in California and told him he was headed to Normandy to raise the flag.

The man “looked at me, said, ‘Why do we have an American cemetery in Normandy?’ Had no clue. No clue. … Had no concept,” he said, noting that American children are no longer learning true history.

“Listen to the problem. We’re not teaching history. My dad — I learned about Normandy, I learned about the history of America in … my father’s station wagon any given Saturday morning when he’d pick me up and Mom — pick me up the ranch and regale me the songs of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard, and tell me stories and what have you,” he said, emphasizing that “we gotta get back to that.”

“We gotta get back and tell our own children stories and so on. … We can’t expect other people to teach history to our children. We’ve got to teach the history to our children, and be proud of it. We in the last few years, forgot how to love America,” he said.

“My dad loved America,” he said of President Ronald Reagan. “I’d always loved America. He ran for president because he loved it so much. We need to teach ourselves, teach our children to love America again.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.