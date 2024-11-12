Report: Trump Plans Barrage of Executive Orders on Day One

President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue a barrage of executive orders on his first day in office, reversing policies undertaken by President Joe Biden, restoring his own past policies, and implementing new policy goals as well.

The New York Times‘ Theodore Schleifer reported Monday:

Susie Wiles, the next White House chief of staff, privately told a group of Republican donors on Monday that President-elect Donald J. Trump would move on his first day in office to reinstate several executive orders from Mr. Trump’s first term that President Biden had revoked, according to two people in the room who insisted on anonymity to describe the closed-door remarks. The comments by Ms. Wiles, a Florida political strategist who oversaw Mr. Trump’s winning campaign, were some of her first since he chose her last week as his chief of staff. She was speaking and answering questions in Las Vegas at a private, biannual meeting of the Rockbridge Network, a group of conservative donors that was co-founded by Vice President-elect JD Vance and that has strong representation from the tech industry It is common for presidents to immediately issue a series of executive orders upon taking office, and Ms. Wiles did not specify which orders from Mr. Trump’s first term would be reinstated. Some of the actions that Mr. Biden revoked included Mr. Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization; his ban on entry to the country from several predominantly Muslim nations; and his exit from the Paris climate accord.

Breitbart News has presented a list of ten executive orders that the incoming president should issue on his first day; this author has recommended over 200 executive orders, actions, and policies that Trump should enact in his first 100 days, given that the media will portray him as a “lame duck” who cannot run again, and given past difficulties in passing his agenda through Congress, even in 2017-18, when — as in 2025 — Republicans control both chambers.

