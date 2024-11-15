Al Gore Defiant: Climate Doomer Agenda Will Triumph ‘Despite’ Donald Trump

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore believes a second Donald Trump term in the White House will have little to no impact on the “momentum” of the globalist climate doom agenda and it will march on “despite” him.

Trump has pledged to pull the United States from the Paris climate agreement for a second time and cast a pall over U.N. COP29 climate talks in Baku this week, AFP reports.

But Gore channeled President Joe Biden’s climate team who sought to warn other countries that Trump must be defied at all costs.

“We’ve been through this before,” Gore told reporters Thursday ahead of Friday’s release of the latest data findings from Climate TRACE, an independent tracker of global emissions he co-founded.

“He tried one time before and the world continued to reduce emissions even during his four years as president the last time,” he said.

“There is so much more momentum that even a new Trump administration is not going to be able to slow it down much. I hope I’m right about that,” he said.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate claimed market forces were “giving us a tailwind” with new ways to generate electricity.

“Many people around the world are not simply waiting with bated breath to see what the United States is going to do, they’re moving on their own,” he said.

A U.S. retreat from its commitments “would not be a good thing”, Gore said, “I think the progress is likely to continue, regardless.”

As Breitbart News reported, in 2015 Gore said climate change “deniers” should be punished.

Gore further added politicians in particular should be made to pay a price for rejecting “accepted science”.

He stopped short of suggesting what that punishment might be.

More recently he told his climate disciples that God commands us to go forth and fight global warming.

Gore told Interview Magazine that God didn’t create global warming and wants us to fix it.