Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will chair the subcommittee tasked with working with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to slash wasteful spending throughout the federal government.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) will create the new Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee and tap Greene to lead it in January, Fox News Digital reported Thursday.

Musk and Ramaswamy were tasked by Trump to lead DOGE to displace the power of the federal bureaucracy and return it to the “people we elect [to] run the government,” Musk and Ramaswamy outlined Wednesday in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. The DOGE subcommittee is likely to be the conduit for House investigations to aid the department’s work.

Comer has met with Ramaswamy and his incoming DOGE team, Fox News Digital reported.

“A key step to driving greater efficiency in government is exposing the problem to the public — we are grateful that the House Oversight Committee has created a subcommittee to focus on this work,” a spokesperson for Ramaswamy told the publication. “We look forward to working together.”

Greene told Fox News Digital “I’m excited to chair this new subcommittee designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and the entire DOGE team. We will identify and investigate the waste, corruption and absolutely useless parts of our federal government.”

She added the subcommittee will provide “transparency and truth to the American people through hearings” and that “no topic will be off the table.”

Greene singled out the bureaucrats behind the Pentagon’s routinely failed audits as among those who “will be getting a pink slip.”

The Oversight Committee must shift its focus after years of investigations into Joe Biden and his family’s corruption. The creation of the new DOGE subcommittee is a signal of where the committee will train its sights.

Comer told Fox News Digital that DOGE “will align with the Trump administration’s priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government’s operations and cut red tape that’s stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people.”

“I look forward to working with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to deliver on these goals to Make America Great Again,” Comer added.

Trump has set the bar high for the new department, saying he hopes DOGE will become the “Manhattan Project of our time.”

“Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of DOGE for a very long time,” he said.

While chairmanships and even committee membership await assignment by the Steering Committee, Comer is not expected to face a challenger to lead the Oversight Committee.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.