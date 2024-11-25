A plurality of Americans believe President-elect Donald Trump will bring down the cost of food and groceries, a recently released CBS/YouGov survey found.

The survey revealed that 44 percent believe Trump will make food and grocery prices “go down.” Another 35 percent believe they will go up, and 21 percent said they will “not change”:

In other words, as CBS News puts it, there is “net optimism” about the effect Trump and his incoming administration will have on the price of groceries. This comes as the economy emerged as a top issue time and time again ahead of the presidential election.

The survey also revealed that registered voters already have a more positive view of the economy post-election. In October, just 36 percent rated the economy as “good.” Now, that figure has risen to 42 percent.

As CBS News reported:

The percentage of Republicans who call the U.S. economy good, while still low, has gone up, as the percentage who call it very bad has dropped. That pushes voters’ overall evaluation of the economy slightly higher than it’s been this year — and further spotlights how much partisanship, along with optimism, always plays into these evaluations.

The entire survey was taken November 19-22, 2024, among 2,232 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 2.3 percent margin of error.

It coincides with a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov, which found a plurality, 37 percent, admitting that their Thanksgiving plans are affected by price increases.

As Breitbart News detailed:

A plurality of Republicans, 47 percent, said their plans are affected by price increases, and a plurality of independents, 35 percent, said the same. Three in ten Democrats, 29 percent, also admitted that their Thanksgiving plans have been affected by price increases. However, 47 percent of Democrats said their plans have not been affected — a sentiment shared by 32 percent of independents and 30 percent of Republicans. Notably, one quarter of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that price increases are affecting their holiday plans. Forty-eight percent of Trump voters said the same.

All of these realities coincide with a Pew Research survey showing that 53 percent approve of Trump’s plans for the country.

