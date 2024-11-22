A plurality of Americans say their Thanksgiving plans are affected by price increases, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, taken November 17-19, 2024, asked respondents, “Have your Thanksgiving plans for this year been affected by price increases?”

A plurality across the board, 37 percent, said “yes,” their Thanksgiving plans have been affected by price increases. Another 36 percent said their plans have not been affected, and another eight percent said they are not sure.

A plurality of Republicans, 47 percent, said their plans are affected by price increases, and a plurality of independents, 35 percent, said the same. Three in ten Democrats, 29 percent, also admitted that their Thanksgiving plans have been affected by price increases. However, 47 percent of Democrats said their plans have not been affected — a sentiment shared by 32 percent of independents and 30 percent of Republicans.

Notably, one quarter of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged that price increases are affecting their holiday plans. Forty-eight percent of Trump voters said the same.

The survey also asked respondents if they expect political arguments at their Thanksgiving celebration. Most, 61 percent, said they do not anticipate that, but 14 percent said there will be arguments. Out of Democrats, Republicans, and independents, Democrats have the highest percentage anticipating political arguments — 19 percent — followed by 14 percent of Republicans and 11 percent of independents.

On this same Thanksgiving theme, 20 percent of respondents said “almost all” of those attending their celebration voted for President-elect Trump, while 16 percent said “almost all” supported Harris.

The survey was taken among 1,595 U.S. adult citizens. It has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error and comes as Americans have continued to grapple with rising prices under the leadership of President Biden and Harris, facing a 147 percent increase in the price of eggs and a 50 percent rise in gas prices since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021.